Apple's M1 iMac with 24-inch 4.5K Retina display sees huge $200 price drop

Apple's M1 iMac all-in-one PC is a powerful M1 MacBook Pro alternative. If you want a minimalist home workspace setup or study area, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers the 512GB model Apple M1 iMac for $1,499. It normally retails for $1,699, so that's $200 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this iMac and one of the best Apple deals of the season.

Apple M1 iMac All-in-One PC: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The 2021 Apple iMac sees a massive $200 discount on Amazon. It features a sleek and colorful finish, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, M1 Chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, and 512GB SSD. Integrated into its design is a 1080p FaceTime camera, a 3-mic camera array, and robust 6-speaker system.

The 2021 Apple iMac is one of the best computers you can own. It runs on the same Apple M1 chip found in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.

Although we didn't test this personal computer, M1 iMac reviews average 4.7 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Owners praise its blazing speed, efficiency, and sharp, vibrant screen. Others admire its gorgeous, stylish design.

As we note in our Mac mini M1 review, Apple's M1 chip delivers outstanding performance. In our lab, the Mac mini's M1 scored 1,706 points on the Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests.

It beat the MacBook Pro M1 (1,695) and the previous-gen iMac with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU (1,249). We expect the latest iMac M1's performance to be on par.

If you're currently shopping around for a new Apple machine, the M1 iMac is a solid choice. Especially at this incredible, Prime Day-worthy deal price.