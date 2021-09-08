Apple event invite features AR logo — Here's what it could mean

Apple on Tuesday announced an upcoming September 14 event, where it will likely launch the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7.

Many scribes are talking about Apple's use of the company's AR logo for the upcoming event. With Apple's penchant for revealing an unexpected piece of tech, many wonder if it's possible that Apple could also be launching the much-rumored AR glasses?

If you go to the Apple event page on your iPhone, you can touch the logo and open the AR version of the event page. When Apple held its WWDC21 event, it used avatars to hint at what was to come in iOS 15 and iPadOS. So, could Apple be hinting at a huge AR launch? We hope so.

The event will likely be the launching pad for the upcoming iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. It's possible we get a surprise MacBook teaser as well. If Apple chooses to launch AR glasses, it could shake up a segment that has been long dormant since Google discontinued its Google Glass product.

Via MacRumors