Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite deal includes unlimited free books

The Kindle Paperwhite ereader is among Amazon's best-selling devices, and for good reason. It's waterproof and features a flush-to-screen display. If you're in the market for a dedicated reading tablet, this excellent ereader deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite eReader on sale for $84.99 on Amazon. Traditionally, the Kindle Paperwhite retails for $129.99, so that's $45 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Kindle.

The retail giant is also tossing in a free 3-month subscription of Kindle Unlimited (a $30 value) which makes this deal even sweeter. This monthly service lets you access more than a million ebooks, magazines and audiobooks across a range of devices.

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light and 8GB of storage. Now $45 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's the best ereader deal you can get. View Deal

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best ereader you can get if you're looking for a dedicated reading device for every day carry.

It features a 6-inch anti-glare 300 ppi display, a 5 LED front light and a storage capacity of 8GB to hold thousands of books. Moreover, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof in case you want to read at the beach, by the pool or in the bathtub.

In sister site, Tom's Guide Kindle Paperwhite review, they were impressed by the ereader's flush-to-bezel screen and waterproof design. They awarded it Editor's Choice award for its overall performance and Bluetooth functionality for Audiobooks.

The Kindle Paperwhite's water resistance was put to the test in their lab. After letting 20 minutes of marinating in a pail of water, the Kindle Paperwhite worked and as if it had been dry the entire time.

In terms of design, the Paperwhite, its soft-touch matte-black case looks and feels like its predecessor's. The only difference is that the Kindle logo is now a light gray instead of black.

At 0.32 inches thick and weighing 6.4 ounces, the Kindle Paperwhite is a slimmer version of the 2015 Paperwhite (0.36 inches, 7.2 ounces). By comparison, it's closer in size to the graphite-aluminum Kindle Oasis (0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces).

Battery-wise, Amazon rates the new Kindle Paperwhite as lasting up to six weeks on a charge. That's plenty of power for even the biggest book worms and is a solid pick if you want an ereader that doesn't need to be charged often.

If you're on a tight budget in search of a cheap ereader, you can get the All-new Amazon Kindle for $59.99 ($30 off). It has a 4 LED front light, 4GB of storage and also includes 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free and special offers.