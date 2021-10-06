Amazon Epic Daily Deals: Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for just $159

Amazon Epic Daily Deals continue to wow us with this excellent Black Friday-like price on Apple Powerbeats.

Right now, you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $159 from Amazon. They usually cost $199, so that's $40 in savings — it's the Powerbeats Pro's lowest price ever.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Powerbeats Pro deal

Apple Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Now $40 off in today's Amazon Epic Daily Deals, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones have never been cheaper. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls. This deal ends October 7.

Apple's proprietary Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are the best headphones for working out. They offer great sound, a built-in mic, and up to 9 hours of battery life (25 with charging case).

Although we didn't test these 'phones, they have an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. According to feedback left by satisfied owners, the Powerbeats Pro provide solid sound. Others say they're great for running, cycling and gym workouts.

Runners and gym rats will benefit from the Powerbeats Pro's wrap-around-the-ear secure fit and water-and-sweat resistance. Just like the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant, painless connectivity to your phone.

If you're looking for the best sports-centric headphones for your workout, the Powerbeats Pro are a wise choice — especially at this price.

This deal ends October 7.