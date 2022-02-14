Alienware's $1,299 QD-OLED gaming monitor to arrive in early spring

Alienware showcased its high-end Quantum Dot OLED displays back in CES 2022, and we now have an idea of how much a 32-inch QD-OLED monitor will cost. The Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display will set you back $1,299, and it's set to arrive in early spring.



The 34-inch gaming monitor, also known as the Alienware AW3423DW, will be the first PC monitor to feature Samsung's QD-OLED display tech. As explained by Samsung, Quantum Dots emit their own light that can compose a wide range of detailed and precise colors at every contract level. While it aims to offer the same high contrast ratio and deep blacks as OLED displays, the self-luminous display uses blue light to achieve "relatively bright luminance."

Samsung Display claims Quantum Dot technology will be used in the next generation of large displays, but Alienware has now used the QD tech on its 34-inch gaming monitor. As spotted by Ars Technica, the AW3423DW display offers an ultrawide (3440×1440) OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 175 Hz refresh rate. Gamers can also expect VESA Display HDR 400 True Black certification, 99.3 DCi-P3 coverage,, and 250 nits of brightness.

We're excited to announce that the Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display will arrive early this Spring for $1,299 USD. In addition, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) is also set to arrive early Spring for $199 USD. pic.twitter.com/C4QoIGfjeaFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Priced at $1,299, it's pricier than many of the best gaming monitors around, including the $800 MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR ultrawide curved gaming monitor — an already pricey product. However, it isn't as expensive as Alienware's 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW), which is priced around $2,000 (but it's $1,199 on Dell's listing page right now).

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

We can't wait to get our hands on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display, and while it is pricey, many OLED displays will put a dent in your wallet. The Gigabyte AORUS FO48U is also around $1,200, while many of the best OLED TVs will cost you upwards of $2,000.



We're sure to see more QD-OLED displays pop up in 2022, especially if they're a hit among gamers. In the meantime, check out the best monitors you can grab right now.