AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are $59 off at several retailers

The excellent AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. And now, you can complement your mobile devices with these buds for less.

Amazon currently offers the Editor's Choice AirPods Pro for $189. Usually, they cost $249, so that's a $59 discount. This is the second cheapest price we've seen for these earbuds and among today's best headphone deals.

Walmart offers this same AirPods Pro deal.

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $59 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price.

Apple's new AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Surpassing the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are great for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

The new AirPods Pro look identical to their predecessor with the same ergonomic shape for a comfortable fit. Now $59 off, the AirPods Pro is a solid choice if you want to own the best wireless earbuds.