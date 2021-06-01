AirPods Pro 2 will feature next-gen motion sensors — Apple plans to launch in 2022 (report)

Apple plans to release its next-generation AirPods 3 with an all-new design in 2021 and its long-rumored AirPods Pro 2 as soon as 2022, according to insiders speaking to Bloomberg.



The report claims the new AirPods will be redesigned to look similar to the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems and an all-new case. This supports recent leaks stating the wireless earbuds would lose their long stems.

Previous reports have also indicated the third-generation AirPods could be announced during Apple's upcoming WWDC 2021 event. While Bloomberg's sources didn't state when in 2021 the next-gen earbuds would be released, there's reason to believe Apple will be unveiling them this June.

AirPods Pro 2 new features

As for the hotly-anticipated AirPods Pro 2, sources claim Apple will release the next-gen earbuds sometime in 2022. Previous rumors believed the new AirPods Pro would release in the first half of 2021, but with the expected arrival of the AirPods 3, the 2022 launch window makes sense.



The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to come with new features, with a big focus on fitness. According to the report, the updated earbuds will be equipped with motion sensors and fitness tracking tech. This supports previous reports of “ambient light sensors” being included that are expected to measure blood oxygen levels and detect heart rate.



In terms of design, we may have already got a sneak peek at what the AirPods Pro 2 will look like. The second-generation earbuds are expected to be smaller and stemless, similar to Apple's unannounced Beats Studio Pro earbuds.



Leaked by Apple itself in the iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 beta (and revealed by superstar NBA player LeBron James) the unannounced earbuds are completely stemless, with charging cases that looks similar to the AirPods Pro's, albeit with more of an oval-shaped design.



Much like how the Apple Watch is catering for health and fitness, hence why users can get three months free when you buy the wearable, the AirPods Pro 2 will also be more fitness-focused. However, Apple's new Beats Studio Pro wireless earphones sort of already cover the fitness aspect of Apple's line of earbuds.



Many have been anticipating the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 since their last updates back in 2019, and we may finally get an official announcement at WWDC 2021.