AirPods Max Prime Day deal strikes $100 off Apple's noise-cancelling headphones

Apple's AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy — and they've just got a nifty $100 price cut just in time for Prime Day!



Thanks to Prime Day 2022, you can grab the AirPods Max for $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd be expected to pony up $549 for these fancy headphones, so you're saving a clean $100. Better yet, all five color variations are down to just $449, so pick a style and don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max are one of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

The AirPods Max are the latest headphones to feature spatial audio. This technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

Design-wise, the AirPods Max are minimalist, chic, and comfortable to wear. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.



For more fantastic Prime Day 2022 Apple deals, we've got you covered.