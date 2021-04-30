AirPods Max get modest price cut in rare Apple deal

The AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy — and among the priciest. For the first time, Apple's stylish over-ear cans are on sale for an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice AirPods Max on sale for $532. Usually, these headphones cost $549, so you're saving $17. However modest the discount, a deal is a deal and every little bit helps. In terms of Apple deals, this is a rare one.

AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $532 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a modest discount of $17 on the Apple AirPods Max. This marks an all-time low price for these Apple headphones. They house powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors for an audio experience like no other. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Max are our new favorite noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

The AirPods Max are the latest headphones to feature spatial audio. This technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

Flaunting a premium design, the AirPods Max a are minimalist and chic. With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

Despite their weight, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric covered memory foam earcups keep the ears cozy and dry.

Like most Apple deals, this one is only as good as stock permits so grab them while you can.