10 Early Black Friday headphones deals you can nab right now

Early Black Friday headphone deals are dominating the pre-holiday season. Here's your chance to take advantage of epic savings on the audio industry's best wireless headphones.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for just $139.99 at Amazon. The regular going price for these earbuds is $169.99, so that's $30 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Samsung earbuds. If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals you can nab right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are among the best wireless earbuds out there.

They feature AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, a built-in mic, and active noise cancellation (ANC). They also support Wireless Powershare which means you can charge them with select Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy Note20.

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case for a record low $99 ($60 off). If you prefer wireless charging, you can snag the AirPods with wireless case for just $99 ($40 off) at Costco. These are the best markdowns we've seen for these Apple wireless earbuds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

If you want earbuds that will stay in place while running or working out, the PowerBeats Pro are now $159 ($90 off) at Apple. They're sweat-resistant and have an around-the-ear hook design for stability. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, you can snag them right now for a record low price.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $99. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Costco members can get the Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case for the same price. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $159 @ Apple

This early Black Friday day deal slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are great for calls and music, and offer a secure active fit. They feature superior sound, up to 7.5 hours of battery life, 4-microphone call technology and more. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds (White): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

In what appears to be an early Black Friday deal on headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are now $74 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get at the moment. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $79 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Sony WF-XB700 buds are on sale for $79. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Exercise is a demanding activity and your wireless earbuds need to be up to the challenge. SoundSport wireless headphones keep you moving with powerful audio and earbuds that stay secure and comfortable. At $40 off, these buds are at their best price yet. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. You can get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $31 off ahead of Black Friday. View Deal