How to watch The Cuphead Show! online: Where to stream, release date, and trailer

Video game lovers rejoice! There’s finally a version of Cuphead you can enjoy without chucking your controller at your television. The Cuphead Show! is a brand-new animated comedy series based on 2017’s award-winning indie run-and-gunner Cuphead: “Don’t Deal with the Devil”. The show sees the return of the titular Cuphead (voiced by Tru Valentino) and his brother Mugman (Frank Todaro) as they become embroiled in a series of surreal events throughout the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure. Can’t wait to watch the comical capers of these crockery-crowned siblings? Read on for our guide on how to watch The Cuphead Show! online.

The show is produced by brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer of Studio MDHR, the indie game developers behind Cuphead’s inception. The dev duo has been hard at work in partnership with Netflix Animation and King Features Syndicate since 2019, faithfully adapting the classic Fleischer-esque, rubber-hose style animation and whimsical, swing and jazz soundtrack that wowed gamers the world over to the small screen. The results speak for themselves and, after a cursory glance at the trailer for The Cuphead Show!, it's clear that the game's unique charm and character are still very much intact.

Seemingly, the only way the show could become more authentic is if you spent a decent portion of its bite-sized runtime staring at the words “You died!” It’s Cuphead, just without all of the bullet hell panic and swearing at your TV. If you were a fan of the game’s retro cartoon aesthetic but lacked the skill to, for example, perform a jump dodge and beat the tutorial, The Cuphead Show! is a fantastically accessible way to enjoy an otherwise frustratingly fun gaming experience.

The Cuphead Show! official trailer

How to watch The Cuphead Show! online

As a Netflix Original , The Cuphead Show! is the latest in a continuing push for more video game-based content on Netflix, having already seen success with shows like the League of Legends animated series, Arcane and The Witcher. It may be the latest video game adaptation, but it won’t be the last as Netflix looks to be lining up a spate of shows based on massive video gaming franchises like Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed and Pokémon.

Watching The Cuphead Show! online is a pretty simple affair with Netflix being the global home to all 12 episodes. The series releases in its entirety to the streaming platform throughout the US and Canada on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST. Wider audiences can expect the show to arrive on the same date at 8AM GMT in the UK and 7 p.m. AEDT for Australia.

Watch the Cuphead Show! exclusively on Netflix Netflix is undoubtedly the world's most popular and readily accessible streaming service reaching over 190 countries worldwide. Enjoy an extensive catalog of films, documentaries, TV series, and award-winning Netflix Originals with subscriptions that cost as little as $9.99 USD/CAD, $10.99 AUD and £5.99 GBP. Sign up today and binge on thousands of hours of content, with new shows and films added to the service every week.

How to watch The Cuphead Show! while abroad

Nowadays, no matter where you live in the world, it’s easier to get a Netflix subscription than it is to get a PlayStation 5 , but that doesn’t mean that your location can’t get in the way of watching the shows you love. Each country has its own catalog of original and licensed movies and TV shows, meaning visiting a new watch region could cause you to lose access to a ton of your favorite programming. If you have an upcoming trip that takes you out of your watch region, and you want to ensure you’ll be able to check out all of Cuphead’s capers, it’s time to invest in a VPN.

(Image credit: Studio MDHR/Netflix Animation/ King Features Syndicate)

The best VPNs let you connect to the websites and services you love from anywhere in the world, as if you’d never left your living room. Download a VPN today and enjoy unrestricted access to streaming services around the globe, and follow Cupheads adventures around the Inkwell Isles without interruption.