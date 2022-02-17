How to watch Severance online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

How far would you go to achieve the perfect work/life balance? Severance is a brand new sci-fi thriller from the mind of Dan Erickson that stars Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place) as Mark Scout, a seemingly regular office worker for an especially secretive employer in Lumon Industries. There’ll be a lot to uncover as Severance begins its first season soon, and we already have the answer to one pressing question — how to watch Severance online. If you’re looking for the best way to catch the latest episodes of Severance online in the US, UK, Canada or Australia, look no further.

In the show, Mark and his co-workers have willingly undergone a surgical procedure known as “severance”, rendering them unable to access their personal memories while at work, and their work memories during their regular lives. While such a level of secrecy would normally raise more than a few eyebrows, we are assured that the Lumon corporation is a good corporation. However, that claim is thrown into doubt when a former co-worker shows up in Mark’s life, setting about a chain of events that sends him on a quest for answers about what actually happens during his 9-to-5 life.

Severance seemingly exists somewhere between Philip K. Dick’s novelette Paycheck and the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) from Remedy Entertainment’s Control. So, if you’ve ever wondered what day-to-day life might’ve been like for the pencil-pushers of the FBC before being caught between The Hiss and the end of Director Jesse Faden’s Service Weapon, this show’s mix of sci-fi, mystery and 70s corporate aesthetic might be worth a watch.

The first season of Severance kicks off with a double episode on February 18, so if you’re looking for a new mystery to steep yourself in, let’s go over how and where you can watch Severance online.

Severance official trailer

How to watch Severance online in the US, Canada, UK and Australia

If you live in the US, UK, Canada or Australia, you’ll be able to catch Severance exclusively on Apple TV+ . The series kicks off on Friday, February 18, 2022 with the first two episodes, "Good News About Hell" and “Half Loop”, available to stream online. Future episodes will be released individually every following Friday for the duration of the show’s 9-episode season.

Recently purchased an Apple product? You could be entitled to three months of Apple TV+ absolutely free. If your purchase was within the last 90 days, click here to check your eligibility for the ongoing offer.

Apple TV+ 7-day free trial Apple TV+ is the streaming service of choice if you want to check out fantastic, award-winning Apple Originals like Severance, The Morning Show and The Shrink Next Door — with new Originals added every month. Subscriptions start as low as $4.99 USD/$5.99 CAD/$7.99 AUD/£4.99 GBP a month, with Apple offering a free 7-day trial for new subscribers.

Already subscribed to Apple services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade or Apple Fitness+ and looking for the best way to watch Severance online while saving some money? You might be interested in Apple One , Apple’s all-in-one subscription that merges all of your services into one easy, discounted payment — allowing you to enjoy Apple’s impressive library of music, games, movies and TV for less.

How to watch Severance from abroad

Geo-blocks can be the bane of many seeking to enjoy some of their favorite films or TV shows while abroad. If you have an upcoming trip that takes you out of your watch region, and you still want to keep up to speed with what’s going on within the severance floor of Lumon Industries, there’s an easy way to access the latest episodes of Severance from anywhere.

The best VPNs let you connect to the websites and services you love from anywhere in the world, as if you never left your living room. Download a VPN today and enjoy unrestricted access to streaming services from all around the globe, sign up today and never let your location get in the way of checking out the latest episodes of Severance.

ExpressVPN: 3 months free with annual subscriptions The internet was made to be a world without borders, and yet region locked content, censored information and walled off services exist all around us. There’s a great way to combat these practices while remaining safe and anonymous online — ExpressVPN. With ultra-fast servers in 94 countries, 24/7 customer support and a 30-day risk-free money back guarantee, make ExpressVPN your choice for internet freedom.

Severance release schedule: When will new Severance episodes come out?

Severance’s debut season premieres February 18 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes available to stream online. New episodes of Severance will follow every Friday in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Episodes will be released onto the platform at 12AM EST (meaning Thursday, February 17, 9PM PST), 4PM AEDT and 5AM GMT.

The following is the release schedule for Severance for those watching in the US, UK, Canada and Australia: