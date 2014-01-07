Hands-on: The Zack Morris Phone Reborn

Want to look like you're expecting a call from 1989? Then Binatone has the phone for you. Its new Brick cellphone is just that, a large, honking device that would seem right at home on the set of "Saved By The Bell." The Brick, which starts at $69, is available online now.

The Brick phone offers such state-of-the-art technology as a 1.8-inch color display, the classic "Snake" game, and Bluetooth 2.0 Consumers can add their own SIM card -- 2G only -- or use the Brick as a Bluetooth headset with their smartphone. Cleverly, you can view missed calls and texts on the Brick's display, too. For such a large device, the Brick felt fairly light, and its screen was bright, and its backlit buttons were easy to press.

The price of this whimsy? The basic version of the Brick costs $69, and will last up to a month on a charge. The higher-end Brick Power costs $99, but lasts 3 months on a charge, and can also juice up other mobile devices via a USB port. Users should get up to 14 hours of talk time. Consumers can also choose between several colors including black, white, orange and silver.

Those who grew up in the 80s will be so excited -- so excited -- by the Brick's retro appeal. We certainly were.