Withings Announces Internet-Connected Baby Scale

LAS VEGAS - Afraid of raising a fat baby? Or just want to keep tabs on every milestone in your baby's development? French technology company Withings is here to help. At CES, the company announced the Smart Baby Scale, the first ever Internet-connected baby and toddler scale.

Awarded the 2012 CES Innovations Award, the Smart Baby Scale uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to allow parents to easily upload their child's weight to the Internet and Wi-Fi- or Bluetooth-enabled devices such as the iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch. The Smart Baby Scale can be configured for infants or toddlers.

Parents can weigh their infant using a two-piece, travel-friendly baby basket that inserts into the scale's base. After a child has outgrown the basket, parents can use the slim main scale to measure the toddler's weight. A user-friendly graphical screen helps parents understand how to use the Smart Baby Scale with animations and instructions, and a tactile button allows parents to easily record their baby's weight. The scale can weigh children up to 55 pounds, and is accurate to within 10 grams (0.02 pounds).

After recording their child's weight, parents can use the Smart Baby Scale to instantly update Facebook and Twitter, or email the new readings to friends and relatives. Parents interested in building memories can easily attach notes and photos to weight charts. Using the WiScale app, parents can also access their child's weight readings on an iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Owners of Withings' Wi-Fi Body Scale or Blood Pressure Monitor can use the Smart Baby Scale in conjunction with these products, viewing their child's weight on the same dashboard as their own weight and blood pressure.

The Smart Baby Scale will be available in the second quarter of this year, although a price has yet to be announced. The WiScale app is already available for free from the App Store for the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. We just hope this doesn't create children with a weight-related complex.