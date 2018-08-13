Google Working on Windows 10 for Chromebooks (Report)

Chrome users may soon get the ability to dual-boot the same way Mac owners have been able to for years. According to a new report, a new feature dubbed Campfire will bring Windows 10 to Chromebooks in the near future.

The news comes from the XDA Developers blog, a major resource for Android developers, whose apps now run on many Chromebooks. The first news of this feature came when references to an Alt OS were found in Google Pixelbook firmware.

Expect to hear more about Campfire soon, though, as the report notes that "developers have been pushing fairly hard to get changes merged sooner rather than later, indicating a tight timescale on Chrome’s roadmap." That reveal could be as soon as the unannounced (but heavily rumored) Oct. 4 Pixel event.

The report also notes that Campfire won't just be available on the Pixelbook. However, Windows 10 requires 16 to 20GB of space (for the 32-bit and 64-bit versions, respectively), so not all Chromebooks may have the space for it.

It also appears that Google won't Campfire make it hard to run, as the feature won't require enabling Developer Mode.