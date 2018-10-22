Here's What the 2018 iPad Pros Could Look Like

Curious about the upcoming iPad Pros that Apple is expected to launch Oct. 30 in Brooklyn? Here's the latest rendering of what they may look like, based on reports.

These images, first published by 9to5Mac, come from Hungarian industrial designer Victor Kádár, who shared them on the website Behance as "iPad Pro Concept Art." Kádár has done a pretty good job making these look as convincing as the iPhone XS leaks that hit the internet prior to that phone's launch, thanks to using color-tweaked versions of that image's lock screen.

Kádár's images fit most of the rumors and leaked iPad Pro designs, but they place the charging port — which may or may not be Apple's Lightning port, as the company is rumored to be considering switching to USB Type-C — on the bottom edge. What's missing from that bottom edge, though, is the Smart Connector, which is expected to move.

These renders also preview what the iPad Pro would look like without a home button and a thinner bezel. Admittedly, there's still enough of a bezel for Apple to fit in its TrueDepth camera system. Some experts think those cameras will appear twice in the tablet to allow for Face ID in both portrait and landscape orientations.

We expect Apple to announce more than just new iPad Pros at its Oct. 30 event. The most likely other product is a new entry-level MacBook that may or may not be the successor to the MacBook Air. An early rumor guessed this laptop would feature a 13.3-inch Retina-resolution display.

Credit: Viktor Kádár/Behance