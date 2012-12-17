Volvo and Ericsson Working on Web-Connected Infotainment System

Swedish automaker Volvo announced today that it's partnering with Ericsson to implement a new cloud-based infotainment system in the former's future vehicle lineup.

The system, which will be based on Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud, is expected to give users access to apps for infotainment, navigation and entertainment via the car's in-dash display, as well as enable third-party service providers from Internet radio apps to city governments to interface with the platform.

"We clearly see that cars in the near future will integrate the same level of digital services that consumers today are used to have in their homes or at work. This is a strategically important part of Volvo's investments for the future where we intend to take a leading position," Senior Vice President Product Strategy and Vehicle Line Management for Volvo Lex Kerssemakers, said.

In addition to providing the in-car systems, the agreement calls for Ericsson to provide Volvo with managed cloud services via a secure connection between Volvo's vehicles and service providers and developers.

Both Volvo and Ericsson will be on hand at CES 2013 next month, so stay tuned for additional updates on their future plans.