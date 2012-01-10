Video: Gigabyte M2432 Notebook with Dock Boasts Nvidia Graphics, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life

LAS VEGAS -- We maximized our time at Gigabyte at CES by checking out another new system, the 14-inch M2432. This multimedia notebook has a second-gen Intel Core i5 CPU under the hood and Nvidia GT440 graphics, courtesy of an optional dock.

Travelers will like that Gigabyte was able to cram the M2432's 14-inch display into a 13-inch notebook frame, and keep the notebook's weight to 3.96 pounds and its thickness to 1.06 inches. Like all of its new mobile products, the M2432 includes USB 3.0 connectivity (six USB ports total) and HDMI. Uniquely, users can swap out the optical disk drive for a battery slice, which brings the notebook's endurance up to about 10 hours.

The M2432 will cost $1,049; the dock's pricing has yet to be determined. Both should be available in February.

