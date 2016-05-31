How to Use Firefox Browser

Mozilla's Firefox web browser built a steady following of users over the years with a combination of privacy and customization features not found on its competitors. Of the major browsers, it adheres to the internet's standards best, which makes it a must for many users.

Since the browser is so highly customizable, you may need some help finding its settings and learning all of its special features. We put together a list of how-to’s and tips to help you make the most of Mozilla's browser, syncing bookmarks and preferences across computers and mobile devices, silencing tabs and even trying out new features first.

Check out the table of contents below to learn how to master Firefox.

Firefox Browser Tips