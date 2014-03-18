Best iPhone 5 Battery Cases Reviewed

Want your iPhone 5S to last as long as you do? You’ll need more juice. A great way to stretch that endurance is with a battery case, which protects your handset while adding hours of usage. Sure, they add a little bit of bulk, but not having to hunt for an outlet is worth it. So, which iPhone battery case is best? We tested five leading contenders to find out.

To gauge each iPhone 5 battery case, we ran our LAPTOP Battery Test. Our test continuously surfs the web over 4G LTE (loading a new site every 60 seconds) on 40 percent brightness. But extra battery life alone isn't enough; design and ease of use are also critical. Find out which battery cases deserve to power your iPhone 5 or 5S.

iBattz Mojo Hi5 Power Bank

If you own an iPhone 5, chances are you're a fan of industrial design, but you also likely suffer from less-than-desirable battery life. iBattz has an impressive solution for iPhone 5 battery woes: the $79 Mojo Hi5 Power Bank. While this case will more than solve your endurance issues, it's not exactly the most attractive or elegant offering available. Find out whether unmatched lasting power is worth the trade-offs.

i-Blason PowerGlider

iPhone 5-toting travelers need a simple solution to stay juiced up while on the move, and it doesn't get much simpler -- or cheaper -- than i-Blason's PowerGlider battery case. Available for as little as $47.95 online, this iPhone 5 battery case offers an excellent combination of features, performance and price. However, the lack of Apple certification for this accessory should make shoppers think twice.

Lenmar Meridian

If you travel a lot for work or even leisure, you feel the hurt of fleeting battery life more than most. The $79 Lenmar Meridian battery case for the iPhone 5 can double the endurance of your iPhone, but weighs -- and costs -- a bit more than the competition. Is it worth it? You bet.

Tylt Energi Sliding Power Case

Offering nearly three times the charge of an iPhone 5S alone, the Tylt Energi Sliding Power Case is the longest-lasting iPhone case we've yet tested. It has a grippable soft-touch back, and we like that you can remove the battery section when you want to travel light. However, we suspect you'll keep this $99 case attached all the time.

iBattz Mojo Refuel

While it doesn't last as long as the Mojo Hi5, the iBattz Mojo Refuel will nearly double your iPhone's battery life in a much more attractive design. We also like its four LEDs, which provide an accurate gauge of how much juice is left, as well as its low price of $75

