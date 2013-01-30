Top 55 BlackBerry 10 Apps

For a mobile platform to thrive, a rich and compelling app library is a must. To help ensure its new BlackBerry 10 OS has a fighting chance in a fierce smartphone market, BlackBerry promises more than 70,000 apps at launch. BlackBerry definitely has social media covered, with Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Foursqurare all on board. You'll also find plenty of sports (ESPN, MLB at Bat) and news (USA Today, New York Times,) apps.

On the business front--BlackBerry's bread and butter--BlackBerry World will offer everything from Dropbox to Evernote and Citrix. And when work is done, gamers will love that EA and Gameloft are bringing lots of their titles to BlackBerry 10. And, yes, you'll be able to play Angry Birds Star Wars and Fruit Ninja, too. While BlackBerry World's catalogue has plenty of holes at this stage, it's certainly off to a pretty good start. Here are the top 55 apps that will be available at launch or shortly thereafter, broken down by category.

