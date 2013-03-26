Top 10 Features of Google Glass

Google Glass sounds like something out of a science-fiction movie, but it's coming to market by the end of 2013. This high-tech eyewear takes mobile computing into a new era of interactive wearable tech. Rather than whipping out your smartphone to send a text message, get directions or take a photo, Glass will always be at the ready, integrated into your field of view. What will life with Glass be like? Here are 10 things you’ll be able to do with Google's ambitious headset.

Hands-free, first-person photos and videos

One of the first confirmed features of Google Glass is the ability to capture photo and video. Simply say, “Ok Glass, record a video,” and the headset will automatically begin capturing footage. Google Glass-wearers will also be able to share exactly what they’re looking at via Google Hangouts. The idea is that you'll never miss a moment, and you'll be able to shoot hands-free.

Google Search results right in your eye

Naturally, Google Glass will provide search engine results via Wi-Fi or via your smartphone's data connection. Using voice dictation, users can ask Google Glass to identify an object, pull up information or answer a question almost instantly. Jet Blue recently released a video showcasing how Google Glass could revolutionize the travel experience -- information such as flight status and directions to baggage claim would be automatically displayed before your eyes.

Turn-by-turn directions

Navigation apps have made it easy to find your way from point A to point B, but Google Glass will display directions right in front of your face. The headset will be able to tell you exactly what street to turn on, in addition to displaying a map of your surroundings via Google Maps. West Virginia has already proposed a bill that would ban wearing Google Glass while driving, but those turn-by-turn directions could be pretty useful while walking.

Voice translations

Translation is yet another feature Google promises to offer with Glass. For example, users could ask Glass how to say “delicious” in Brazilian, as the company demonstrated in its latest trailer for Glass called “How It Feels.”

Virtual reminders

Google Glass can remind you to perform certain tasks just like your smartphone does, but adds a visual aspect. For example, users can look at an object and say “Remind me to...” and the headset will associate a photo with the assigned task. Additionally, Google Glass can sync with your calendar to show you when your next meeting is.

Google Now support

Google’s high-tech spectacles will integrate deeply with Google Now, which means you’ll be able to get real-time updates based on your location. For example, if you’re approaching a subway station Google Glass can pull up a train schedule. If service is suspended, you can ask Glass for an alternate route to reach your destination.

Voice dictation and gesture control

Google has tailored its eyewear to respond to simple facial and head movements. For instance, you can turn the screen on and operate the device with eye movements or tilt your head to scroll through different screens. As Google Glass senior developer Timothy Jordan demonstrated onstage at SXSW, Google Glass allows you to respond to email via voice dictation and displays the message for editing before you send it.

Chatting through Glass

Google Glass supports both voice-only calls and video chats in addition to being able to answer emails and text via voice dictation. Even cooler, you can show the person on the other line whatever you’re looking at through the headset instead of traditional video chatting. So, for instance, if you’re seeing your sister’s favorite band in concert you could call her and show her the performance through Glass.

Third-party app integration

The New York Times, Evernote, Path and Skitch will be among the first apps to integrate with Google Glass, the company revealed earlier this month during South by Southwest. Google’s own news app will aggregate headlines and photos from sources such as the New York Times and present them in a preview form for the viewer. Images from Path and Skitch can also be delivered to the eyewear as a notification, Google Glass senior developer advocate Timothy Jordan demonstrated on stage.

Prescription eyewear

Google Glass won’t exclude the eyeglass-wearing community. Earlier this month the company confirmed that we can expect to see prescriptions as soon as this year. “The Glass design is modular, so you will be able to add frames and lenses that match your prescription,” the message read. Google didn’t specify when prescription versions of the eyewear would launch, but did say we’ll see them “later this year.”

