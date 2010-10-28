Tablet World Series Game 6: Samsung Galaxy Tab vs. BlackBerry PlayBook, Voting Ends 11/1 at 12:00 a.m.

To finish off the 7-inch League playoffs for the first annual Tablet World Series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab faces the BlackBerry PlayBook. The winner of this match-up will compete for your Championship love against the ExoPC, winner of the 1o-inch-plus League in Game 5 (by a 1-percent margin). The final showdown will start on 11/1 at 10:00 a.m. But first, there can be only one 7-inch tablet champ.

UPDATE: BlackBerry PlayBook won with 11% of the vote.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab beat the Cisco Cius handily in Game 2, taking home 83 percent of your votes. It is clearly one of the most hotly anticipated tablets yet to be announced and has shown good form from the pitchers mound. This tablet sports a 7-inch WSVGA capacitive touchscreen, a front- and a rear-facing camera, 512MB of memory, and a 1-GHz Cortex A8 processor. Plus it will run Android 2.2 (with access to the Android Market) and be available from every carrier, for varying price points.

T-Mobile will run you $399 with a two-year contract. Verizon Wireless is charging $599, plus a monthly plan. Samsung promises up to 7 hours of movie playback. AT&T and Sprint have not announced what they will be charging yet. This tablet is said to be going on sale in November and we couldn't be more excited.

In the opposing duggout, we see the BlackBerry PlayBook waiting to take the field. In Game 4, the PlayBook took down the eLocity A7 with 65 percent of the vote. This business-friendly 7-inch tablet comes with a new QNX Tablet OS. The display is also a WSVGA capacitive touchscreen, just as the Galaxy Tab. It includes a 1-GHZ dual core processor, 1GB of RAM, and comes with a front- and rear-facing camera. It offers HDMI output, and is able to run Flash 10.1 (allowing for Adobe Air apps. But best of all is the sync ability with your BlackBerry smart phone.

So which tablet is ready for the finals? Only your votes can decide that. Then check back for the final match up of the Tablet World Series on 11/1 at 10 a.m.

