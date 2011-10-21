Tablet World Series Game 5: Amazon Kindle Fire vs. Sony Tablet S. Voting Ends 10/24 at 9 a.m.

Which one of these slates will advance to the final round of this year's Tablet World Series. Will it be the 7-inch Amazon Kindle Fire or the 10-inch Sony Tablet S.

Update (9/24): Sony's Tablet S advances to the next round by a 54-46 margin.

Amazon Kindle Fire

The Kindle Fire launches in early November with a super-bright 7-inch, 1024 x 600 screen and a proprietary UI on top of Android that focuses on media consumption. Better still, for $199 you get strong dual core power and easy access to all of Amazon's services, from all-you-can-stream Prime videos to accelerated web browsing that utilizes the power of Amazon's EC2 servers.

Though Amazon's first Android slate hasn't arrived yet, many believe it will give the iPad a serious run for its money. No wonder it trounced the Acer Iconia Tab A100 by a score of 56 to 44 percent in round one.

Sony Tablet S

The Sony Tablet S isn't your average 10-inch Android Honeycomb tablet. With a special folding design, the ability to use it as TV remote, and access to PlayStation games, this slate stands out in a crowd.

However, the Tablet S is far from perfect. In our testing, the tablet suffered from plenty of lag. DLNA sharing was also hit-or-miss.

So who advances? Vote between now and Monday, October 24th at 9 a.m. to help decide.

[polldaddy poll=5602212]