Tablet World Series Game 4: Google Nexus 7 vs. Apple iPad Mini

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 soundly beating the Amazon Kindle Fire HD in yesterday's game 3 matchup, we turn our attention to one of the most highly anticipated battles in our 2012 Tablet World Series, the iPad mini vs. Google's Nexus 7. This is the kind of fight the tech world has been waiting for.

But before you cast your vote, take a few seconds to check out how the two tablets compare.

Apple iPad mini

Yes, the long rumored iPad mini is finally here, and it looks to be every bit the contender its big brother is. In true Apple fashion, the mini defies categorization, skirting the 7-inch standard by rocking a larger 7.9-inch display.

Despite that, the mini is lighter and thinner than both Google's Nexus 7 and Amazon's Kindle Fire HD (7-inch). The iPad mini also rocks three storage options: 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Unlike the competition, the mini features both front-facing and rear-facing cameras and is also available with either Wi-Fi-0nly or 4G LTE connectivity options. Naturally, the mini also provides users with access to Apple's massive apps library.

The iPad mini does have some of a downside. First off it, surprisingly for an iPad, doesn't offer a Retina Display. In fact, the mini has a lower display resolution than the Barnes and Noble Nook HD, Amazon Kindle Fire HD (7-inch) and the Google Nexus 7. And the iPad mini will also cost you $130 more than each of those aforementioned devices.

Google Nexus 7

The Editors' Choice-winning Nexus 7 is Google's first officially branded tablet, and it's quite an impressive device. The Nexus 7 packs a 1.3-GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, 1GB of RAM and either 8GB of 16GB of RAM. On our performance benchmarks, the Nexus 7 repeatedly proved its mettle, scoring above average in every test we put it through.

Google also chose the Nexus 7 as the launch platform for its latest and greatest version of its mobile operating system, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, which comes complete with Google Now and a host of other system improvements.

Of course, the Nexus 7 does leave room for improvement. Specifically, we wish the tablet offered a microSD card slot . And its lack of a rear-facing camera was more than disappointing.

So which tablet is your favorite? Vote below and check back for the results tomorrow.

