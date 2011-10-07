Tablet World Series Game 1: Amazon Kindle Fire vs. Acer Iconia Tab A100. Voting Ends 10/10 at 9 a.m. EST

Are you ready for some competition? Today we kick off our second annual Tablet World Series, where you vote to name the best of the best in the tablet world. This has been an exciting year so far, with tons of new entrants in this category, but none have been so compelling as these elite eight finalists. And today, two worlds collide as the much anticipated Amazon Kindle Fire tries to strike out the 3.5-star Acer Iconia Tab A100. Let's meet our competitors.

While still technically an Android vs. Android race, these two sluggers have distinctly different styles. Amazon's unproven Fire features a skin on top of Android that is so unique you wouldn't know the green robot is working as the pitching coach, and its $199 price tag is remarkable. It has an IPS Gorilla Glass display, dual-core processor, and weighs 14.6 ounces, so we have high hopes for this device as it leaves the dugout. The Fire accesses all of Amazon’s content, including movies, music, books, and lots of color magazines. The tablet also leverages Amazon’s Whipersync technology so you can switch from your Fire to your TV and pick up where you left off in a movie.

The more experienced Acer Iconia Tab A100 is the first 7-inch Android tablet to run Honeycomb and packs a lot of punch for just $349. This device combines snappy dual-core performance with the full Android 3.1 experience in a lightweight design. We just wish the A100 lasted longer on a charge. We'll see if that endurance will take it through the whole game.

Now it's in your hands. Which tablet do you think is better and should go on to compete another day? Voting will go until 10/10 at 9 a.m. EST, so get your vote in now.

