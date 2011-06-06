Sprint EVO 3D and EVO View 4G (Pen Included!) On Sale June 24th



June 24th will be a big day for Sprint customers. That's the day you'll be able to order the the HTC EVO 3D Android phone and the 4G version of the HTC Flyer tablet, the EVO View 4G. The EVO 3D, which will cost $199, is the first smartphone in the U.S. with a glasses-free 3D display. The handset features a dual-core Snapdragon processor, 4.3-inch qHD screen, and a 3D camera/camcorder. We were really impressed with the EVO 3D during our CTIA hands-on.

If you like the idea of taking notes on a 7-inch Android tablet, you'll want to check out the EVO View 4G. This device will cost a reasonable $399 on contract, and data plans start at $39.99 per month for 3GB of data. Even better, for a limited time Sprint is throwing in the HTC Scribe pen for free, which costs a whopping $80 for HTC Flyer shoppers. We found the pen experience to be rough around the edges in our Flyer review, but we're encouraged that HTC will be upgrading this slate form Gingerbread to Honeycomb once it becomes available for 7-inch slates.

Can't wait for June 24th? Customers can pre-order the HTC EVO 3D or HTC EVO View 4G at a participating Sprint store with the purchase of a $50 Sprint gift card (per device). Stay tuned for full reviews of both these gadgets.