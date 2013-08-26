Sony Tweets G Lens Camera for Unnamed Smartphone

Sony's rumored 5-inch Xperia Z1, also known as the Honami, may have made another appearance thanks to the company's Xperia Twitter account. The picture shows off a lens on the back of a handset, which could be the rumored 20-megapixel camera. A large "G" logo, denoting the use of Sony's G Lens, sits next to the camera.

That, taken with previous reports that the camera will be capable of capturing 4K images, seems to indicate that the new Xperia Z1 will rely heavily on its camera to differentiate itself in the market. If the Z1 is, in fact, a camera-centric smartphone, it would compete directly with Nokia's Windows Phone 8-powered Lumia 1020, as well as Samsung's Galaxy S4 Zoom.

This is the third image of the Xperia Z1 Sony has released via its Twitter account. Previous images included a closeup of the phone's power button and a shot of the handset being doused in water, which means you can expect it to be water resistant like the Xperia Z. In addition to its camera capabilities and water resistance, the Xperia Z1 is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 processor. That seems a natural choice considering that it is one of the few processors capable of handling 4K video.

Sony is expected to reveal the Xperia Z1 during its press event at IFA Berlin 2013. We'll be there live to bring you our hands-on impressions, so stay tuned.