Sony VAIO Slate Concept Video: Rubber Bottom Expands Into Stand

LAS VEGAS -- One of the hottest-selling types of iPad accessories are cases that double as stands, but what if your tablet could grow one? The Sony VAIO Slate concept here at CES 2012 does just that. A rubber-like material on the base can be stretched out to form a mini stand. This 10-inch device is very thin, and it has futuristic-looking capacitive buttons on the back for volume, power, and back. The VAIO Slate shown had a touch-based keyboard next to it, which was backlit.

If we had to guess this tablet is years off, but its still fun to look at. Who knows, maybe this could be a second-generation Windows 8 slate. Check out the video and gallery below.