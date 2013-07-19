Sony Reportedly Working on Wireless Smartphone Camera Lens

Fresh on the heels of Nokia's Lumia 1020 announcement, Sony is reportedly working on a detachable camera lens that can wirelessly connect to your smartphone and snap photos. According to Sony Alpha Rumors, the tiny screenless camera will have a built-in battery and supports NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity. Once the camera is paired with your smartphone, you can use your phone's display as a view finder for the camera, similar to standard smartphones.

The lens camera is also said to sport the same 1-inch 20.2-megapixel Exmor R sensor and f/1.8 Carl Zeiss lens found on Sony's RX100MII shooter. Sony Alpha Rumors claims that Sony is also working on a second lens camera with a smaller sensor and larger zoom capability. As interesting as the lens camera sounds, its usefulness is questionable, as built-in smartphone cameras begin to offer ever more impressive capabilities.

The aforementioned Nokia Lumia 1020, includes a 41-megapixel imaging sensor, Carl Zeiss lens and six optical lenses. The handset also features a wide array of camera functions including its Pro Camera mode, which lets you manually configure settings including white balance, exposure and more. Better still, you can see how those functions will change your image in real-time via the Lumia 1020's display.

Samsung is also getting in on the action with its Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom. A variant of the S4, the Zoom sports a 10x optical zoom and 16-megapixel CMOS sensor. Unlike the Lumia 1020, however, the S4 Zoom is a rather bulky 7.3 ounces.