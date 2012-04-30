Sony Awarded Patent for Phones With Multiple Keypads

Why have one sliding keyboard when you can have two? That seems to be the reasoning behind Sony's recent patent for "electronic devices having multiple keypads", which describes (in so much legalese) how two sliding keyboards can be stacked one upon the other so that users can slide out one or the other (or both). This sliding keyboard-within-a-sliding keyboard layout seems destined to find its way onto future versions of the Xperia Play, where users could benefit from having a full QWERTY keyboard on one slider and PlayStation controls on the other. But do users want to slide out two separate input devices? Tell us what you think in the comments.

via Engadget