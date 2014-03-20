Smartphone Madness 2014: YotaPhone vs Apple iPhone 5c

Today's Smartphone Madness 2014 matchup features a popular budget phone and first of its kind handset you can only buy in Europe as Apple's iPhone 5c takes on the Yota Devices YotaPhone. Voting begins today, March 20, 2014, at 10 a.m. ET and continues until March 21st at 9 a.m. ET. Before you vote, let's have a look at today's contenders.

The first handset from Russian wireless company Yota Devices, the YotaPhone breaks new ground by providing a second, e-paper display on its backside. While interacting with Android 4.3 on the YotaPhone's primary, 4.3-inch 720p display, you can send notes, maps, messages, photos or even eBooks to the back screen where they will remain visible while using no power at all. Alerts also appear on the rear display, allowing you to check the sports scores or see what emails have come in, without even waking your device. Users in several European countries can purchase the current YotaPhone unlocked, though the next version will be available through carriers and come to the U.S.

Apple's iPhone 5c provides the full iOS experience in a colorful, affordable package. This 4-inch phone features a powerful Apple A6 CPU , a bright 1136 x 640 display, a quality camera and a bold chassis that comes in blue, green, pink, white or yellow. The iPhone 5c is available on all major U.S. carriers for just $99 with a contract or $27 per month ($549 total) if you have T-Mobile.

So which phone gets to advance to our final 8? Cast your vote for either the YotaPhone or the iPhone 5c below. Voting ends on March 21st at 9 a.m. ET.

[polldaddy poll=7895607]