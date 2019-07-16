Top Noise-Cancelling Headphones Now $99 For Prime Day

Amazon, on Prime Day, is selling the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $99.95, or 50% off their original $199.95 list price.

Note, this ephemeral deal ends at 1 p.m. ET, so you'll need to act fast.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, called the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE an excellent choice for travelers who want to cut the cord without spending Bose prices. True to the Sennheiser name, the HD 4.50 sound great, with a balanced sonic profile that makes songs sound full yet not overly-processed.

Falling between the budget HD 4.40 and premium PXC 550, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones are supremely comfortable, so you won't have any problems wearing them through long international flights after you connect them to your tablet or laptop through Bluetooth. While they don't block noise as well as Bose's or Sony's flagship models, the HD 4.50 removed about 70% of the rumbling plane noise we heard when flying.

