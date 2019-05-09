How to Save Images On a Chromebook

Did you just find the perfect reaction GIF for your next Google Hangout? Or maybe you saw an image you want to use as your new desktop wallpaper? You can save these images to your Chromebook's internal storage for later use.

Here is how to save web images to local storage on a Chromebook.

1. Open Chrome from the desktop.

2. Find an image that you want to save. Here's an image I shot from my personal blog.

3. Right click on the image and select “Save image as...” You can right click by clicking with two fingers on the touchpad.

4. Change the image name, if you want to.

5. Click the Save button.

Your image has now been saved.

6. Click Show In Folder to reveal the image.

Your saved image will pop up with your other images in internal storage. You can right-click it in the Files app to see what you can do, including uploading it to your Google Drive or even copying it to a USB drive or SD card.

Now that you've got screenshots on lock, it's time to learn how to print from a Chromebook, to get those images on paper.

Chromebook Tips