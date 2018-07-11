Galaxy Tab S4 Leak: Here's Your Best Look Yet

Samsung hasn't officially unveiled its upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 yet, but we've just gotten our best glimpse yet at what it might offer.

Serial leaker Evan Blass took to his Twitter account on Tuesday (July 10) to showcase some new image of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S4. His leaks also included a comparison between the new S Pen you'll use with the Galaxy Tab S4 and the old S Pen you might be using for the Galaxy Tab S3. And although the tablet doesn't come with a major design overhaul, it looks to be a nicer-looking option than anything Samsung has offered in the past.

The leak shows a slate with thin bezels all around its screen. However, the bezels aren't nearly as thin as you'd find in Samsung's Galaxy S9, even if the company has ditched the physical home button. The press rendering Blass shared appears to show a front-facing camera and two speaker grilles to deliver enhanced sound. It's hard to say exactly how thin the Galaxy Tab S4 might be, but the rendering suggests it might be a bit thicker than you might expect.

Arguably the most important change, however, comes in the form of the S Pen. There have been rumors of late that Samsung is eyeing ways to improve the S Pen with features like built-in Bluetooth. And although we can't say for sure in the images whether the S Pen will indeed come with Bluetooth, the leaked image suggests a major design overhaul.

According to the leak, the new S Pen will be the same height as the previous model, but will ditch the flatter feel at the top of the previous version for a completely round design. The button on the S Pen has been thinned and the accessory itself looks to be slightly slimmer all around. Its tip appears to be identical to the previous model.

In one last leak, Blass shared a silver version of the Galaxy Tab S4. That one shows the back of the tablet, featuring a single rear-lens camera and the Samsung logo. There's also a "Tuned by AKG" logo on the back, suggesting the tablet might come with solid sound.

For its part, Samsung has remained silent on its plans for the Galaxy Tab S4. And although the tablet isn't expected to be unveiled until IFA Berlin at the end of next month, the mounting rumors tell us a launch is getting closer and closer.