Samsung Debuts Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch and Galaxy Tab 3 10-inch Tablets

Rumors of Samsung's impending refresh of its Galaxy Tab series have turned out to be true, as the electronics giant has announced its new Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch and Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch tablets. The slates sport many of the same specs, though overall, it appears that the Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch is the more compelling of the two options.

Measuring 8.3 x 4.9 x 0.3 inches the Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch is a bit narrower, though thicker than the Galaxy Note 8 (8.3 x 5.4 x .3). Inside, the the Tab 3 8-inch rocks a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and you choice of 16GB of 32GB of onboard storage. The Android Jelly Bean-powered Tab 3 8-inch also includes a 1280 x 800 WXGA diaplay and a 5-megapixel rear-facing and 1.3-megapixel front-facing cameras. Samsung has also included its S Translate and S Travel apps with the Tab 3 8-inch.

For users looking for a large-screen experience, there's the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch. Sporting a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 WXGA display a 1.6-GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, the Tab 3 10.1-inch is a bit underwhelming when you compare it to some of the other leading tablets on the market.

Like the Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch it comes loaded with Android Jelly Bean. Unlike the 8-inch, however, the Tab 3 10.1-inch features Samsung's Smart Remote app, which means you can use the tablet to control your entire media system. Camera options include a 3-megapixel shooter around back and a 1.3-megapixel up front.

Both the Tab 3 8-inch and Tab 3 10.1-inch will be available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE models. Samsung has yet to announce U.S. pricing or carrier partners.