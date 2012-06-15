Rumor: Amazon Developing New Kindle Tablets, eReaders

Is Amazon gearing up to release a new Kindle Fire? Well, if DigiTimes is to be believed, the answer is yes. According to the website, Amazon could launching new eReaders and 7-inch tablets by the third-quarter of 2012.

DigiTimes, citing, "sources from the upstream supply chain," says Amazon will release a new $199 7-inch tablet with a display resolution of 1,280 x 800 that will be geared toward high-end consumers. The company will then release a second 7-inch tablet with a display resolution of 1,024 x 600 and priced at $149 that would be targeted at entry-level consumers.

DigiTimes says Amazon is also working on an 8.9-inch and 10.1-inch tablet, although the 8.9-inch has reportedly been put on hold for now. The 10.1-inch could hit the market by late 2012, early 2013.

In addition to the rumored tablet releases, DigiTimes says that Amazon is working on a 6-inch eReader with a built-in backlight that could reach the market between the third-quarter of 2012 and the first-quarter of 2013. A backlit eReader would make sense for Amazon considering the fact that Barnes & Noble already offers a backlit reader in the form of its Nook SimpleTouch with GlowLight.

via: DigiTimes