Razer Edge is World's Most Powerful Tablet, Starts at $999

Game on! Razer has announced the Razer Edge, a 10.1-inch Windows 8 slate touted as the world's first tablet designed for PC gamers, at CES 2013. First introduced as the Project Fiona conceptual tablet at CES 2012, the Edge is the result of a large crowdsourcing effort. The product boasts an Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GT640M graphics, effectively making the Edge the most powerful tablet in the world. Thanks to that power--and a nifty gamepad dock--the Edge can play full PC games as well as touch-screen-optimized titles.

Starting at $999, the base model weighs in at a chunky 2.1 pounds. The 10.1-inch tablet will feature a 1366 x 768-pixel display, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. The Razer Edge Pro will step up to an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB or 256GB SSD. Both versions of the Pro will also be offered as part of a bundle package with a gamepad. However, pricing for the Pro and the Pro bundle has yet to be announced.

Targeting a wide swath of gamers, the Edge can switch between four separate modes (Tablet, Keyboard Dock, Gamepad Controller and Docking Station). Gaming Console mode features a pair of handles, each with an analog stick and set of 4 buttons, seen on Project Fiona. However, instead of permanently bolting the controllers on the sides of the tablet, Razer has placed them on a detactable rear-panel case. Both controllers are fully programmable, enabling gamers to play their games their way.

The docking station transforms the Edge into a home console able to connect to HDTVs. The station features a trio of USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and jacks for mic-in and stereo out. Players can attach multiple gamepads to the station for some healthy multiplayer competition. PC gamers will want to check out the keyboard dock for a traditional keyboard mouse setup.

Gamers eager to get their hands on this bleeding edge tablet won't have long to wait. The Edge will be available for purchase sometime in Q1.