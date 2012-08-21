RadioShack May Launch A No-Contract Wireless Service Sept. 5

Pretty soon, people who bellyache about restrictive plan changes and high fees imposed by the major carriers could have yet another way to connect. According to Engadget, RadioShack may be planning to roll out its own no-contract wireless service of its own on September 5th, supplementing the electronics company's current ability to offer phones and plans for the Verizon, AT&T and Sprint networks.

A screenshot sent in by an anonymous tipster claims that the cleverly named RadioShack No-Contract Wireless plans will be powered by Cricket's wireless network. In a ploy to differentiate itself from other Cricket Wireless distributors, RadioShack apparently plans to offer a free 8GB SD card with any phone that comes with the carrier's Muve Music service preloaded -- assuming the leak is legitimate, of course.

Previous leaks reported by Engadget suggest that RadioShack's no-contract service will include several phone options, including all the phones currently being carried by Cricket along with the HTC One V, the Huawei Mercury, the Huawei Pillar and a 4.3-inch offering by Alcatel.

If the information turns out to be true, September 5th is going to be a busy day for the mobile world. In addition to RadioShack No-Contract Wireless's launch, Nokia and Microsoft are holding an event where they are widely expected to announce the first Windows Phone 8 devices. Motorola and Verizon also have a big event scheduled that day, which could be the official unveiling of the Motorola Droid RAZR HD.

