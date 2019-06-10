Amazon Prime Day Preview: $30 Off Kindle Paperwhite 2018

Good news for procrastinators still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift. Although Amazon Prime Day is still about a month away, the retailer is currently discounting its best-selling e-Readers, so now's your chance to pick one up for dad.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $99.99. Normally priced at $129.99, that's $30 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this e-Reader.

It features a 6-inch anti-glare display with a 300 ppi pixel density, and an adjustable 5 LED front light which is perfect for bedtime reading.

With its ultra-portable design and 8GB of storage built-in, it offers convenient one-handed reading and ample space to hold thousands of eBooks, newspapers, and audiobooks. And with its ultra long-lasting battery, you'll be able to enjoy your library for up to 6 weeks between charges.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite and loved its waterproof design and Bluetooth functionality for audiobooks. Despite its lack of a power adapter (sold separately), the Kindle Paperwhite earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating for its superior functionality.

Simply put, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best overall e-reader around.

If you're on a smaller budget, as an alternative, Amazon also offers the All-new Kindle (2019) for just $69.99 ($20 off). It packs a 6-inch anti-glare display with a 167 ppi pixel density, 4 LED front lights, 4GB of storage, and 4 weeks of battery life.

This deal is for a limited time only, so don't wait to grab Amazon's best e-reader for a great price.