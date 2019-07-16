Prime Day Bose Deal: Get the QuietComfort 25 For $99

A good pair of headphones are a must for any laptop or tablet user, and this Prime Day deal gives you the chance to score one of our favorite noise cancelling headphones on the cheap.

Today only, Prime members can get the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones for just $99. That's $100 off their 200 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen fort these wired headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $200 now just $99 @ Amazon

Sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones and were impressed by their attractive, sturdy design, and comfortable fit. They gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating for their rich audio, superior noise-cancelling technology, and sleek frame.

In real-life testing, the QC 25's noise-cancelling performed well on a busy New York City intersection. It reduced the noise of honking horns, blaring sirens and loud conversations. In terms of audio performance, they offer a rich, warm bass and crisp vocals.

Although they're o longer Bose's flagship headphones, they're still worth the cost, especially at this super-low price.

