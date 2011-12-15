Poll Shows Majority of People Support Ban On Using Phones While Driving

Should the government ban talking on the phone while driving? That's just the question the online polling site SodaHead.com posed to its readers following the NTSB's recommendation for a nationwide ban on using phones while driving, and it looks like the majority of respondents would have no problem putting down their phones.

According to the poll, 57 percent of the 895 respondents would favor a national ban on talking on the phone while driving, even if the driver was using a hands-free headset or speakerphone. Women were more likely than men to agree to the ban, but not by much, with 61 percent saying they would agree to put down the phone compared to 54 percent of men.

The majority of respondents between the ages of 25 to 34 thought the ban was a bit much, with 52 percent saying they were against the ban. Surprisingly, the majority of people in the 13 to 17 and 18 to 24 age ranges were in favor of the ban.

The NTSB's recommendation calls for a complete ban on using personal electronic devices while driving. Many states already have there own bans in place, although few if any ban the use of hands-free devices. The recommendation follows an NTSB investigation into a multi-car accident that resulted in two deaths and 38 being injured.

via SodaHead