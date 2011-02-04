OS Bowl Final: webOS vs. Windows Phone 7. Voting ends Tuesday, 2/8 at 9 a.m.

In a year where none of the top-ranked teams made it to the Super Bowl, it's only fitting that the two contenders in the OS Bowl had to scratch and claw their way to the final game.

Click through to vote for what you think is the best mobile OS!

HP's webOS trounced Nokia's Meego in the first round, then fought off a more determined Android in the semis to make it to the final. On the other side of the bracket, Windows Phone 7 got past BlackBerry 6 before thoroughly trouncing Apple's iOS in the last round with more than 80 percent of the vote. So after taking on two giants in this field, the last OSes standing are ready to go gridiron.

So put down the hot wings and nachos and take a break during half time to tell us which of these competitors should be named champion? Vote now! This poll will remain open until February 8 at 9:00 a.m.

[polldaddy poll=4498924]