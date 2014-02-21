Nvidia's Tegra Note 7 Tablet Gets LTE Support And KitKat Update

Nvidia broke out of its chip-making mold with the Tegra Note 7 last year, proving it can hold its own against tablet makers instead of just selling the chips that power them. To give its device a better shot at the limelight, Nvidia is adding LTE support so you can fully enjoy the 7-inch Android tablet anywhere you go. The upgraded Tegra Note 7 will cost $299 (existing Tegra Note 7 costs $199) and is slated to be available in the second quarter of the year.

In addition to offering 4G connectivity, Nvidia also released an over-the-air update that brings its tablets up to Android 4.4.2 KitKat. This update also brings support for Nvidia's Gamepad Mapper, which makes any touch-based Android game compatible with physical Bluetooth controllers. With a micro HDMI port that extends the tablet's display to a larger screen, the Tegra Note 7 can provide a compelling experience for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

During our review of the Tegra Note 7, we found that it delivered strong Tegra 4 performance, powerful graphics, a bright display and rich audio. We also liked the onboard stylus and two companion pen apps that made the slate even more useful. However, we have to wonder if adding LTE support will have a significant impact on the Tegra Note 7's already below-average battery life of 6 hours and 51 minutes.We look forward to getting a unit of the LTE-enhanced Tegra Note 7 to put through our tests and find out.