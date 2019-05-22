Act Fast: New MacBook Air Now $898

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the holiday's best sales.

One of our biggest gripes with Apple's new MacBook Air is its $1,1999 starting price. Well, for a limited time 6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express has the Apple MacBook Air (128GB) for just $897.60 via coupon code "APPLEMEM19". That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for Apple's laptop. (It will likely be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but probably not this cheap).

2018 MacBook Air (128GB) for $897.60 ($302 off) at Google Express

By comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $1,099 ($100 off). Simply put, it's one of the best laptop deals of the moment and the best MacBook Air price we've ever seen. (For the record, Amazon briefly had it on sale for $950 last month).

The new MacBook Air sports a 13-inch 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina display offering crisp detail and solid colors. Powering Apple's 2.7-pound laptop is a 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor. Despite the use of a Y-series processor, the MacBook Air never stumbled in our real-word tests. We were able to open 17 Safari tabs, five Chrome tabs (including a YouTube video and Netflix), iTunes, Photos, Messages, and Mail without any lag on our base MacBook Air.

The Air's 128GB SSD also delivered a blistering 2.1 gigabytes per second, which blows away the category average of 500.1 megabytes per second found in the XPS 13 and HP Spectre 13.

As for that epic battery life the MacBook Air was known for, the 2018 Air lasted a solid 9 hours and 32 minutes on our battery test, which beats the premium notebook average of 8:09, but still falls shorts of the "up to 12 hours" that Apple boasts.

Yes, there are cheaper Windows machines that deliver more bang for your buck, but the MacBook Air is the best go-to machine for Mac fans — especially at its current sale price.

To see how the MacBook Air stacks up to other laptops, see our MacBook vs MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro face-off.