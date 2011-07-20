Netflix Updates Android App To Add Support for More Phones

Today Netflix released an updated version of their Android app which adds support for more phones. Now owners of Samsung Galaxy S models, the Droid 3, the HTC Evo 3D, and other phones can stream instantly. In their short blog post, the company did not provide a full list of compatible phones. The easiest way to find out if you can stream Netflixy goodness is to go to the Android market and search. If it shows up for you and allows installation, then it works with your phone.

I loaded it on the HTC Thunderbolt and streamed an episode of the 90's X-Men cartoon and Xena: Warrior Princess over Wi-Fi with no problems. Quality appears to be decent, but the connection in our office is slow. I expect it to be better at home.

This is good news for Android phone owners, but tablet owners are still left waiting for Netflix to make their dreams come true.

Let us know in the comments if your phone is one of the lucky models with Netflix access.