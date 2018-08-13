MSI's New Workstation Crams Core i9 Into Super Slim Design

MSI just announced its newest workstation, the Intel Core i9-equipped, ultra-thin WS65.

This thin laptop will sport configuration options that offer up to a Core i9 CPU and Nvidia Quadro P4200 laptop GPU. There's no word yet on the system's base specs.

MSI aims to woo creatives and businesspeople with the WS65, thanks to its sleek, skinny build, minimalist design and strong CPU. The WS65 will feature a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut. The workstation will have plenty of ports, including three USB 3.1 Type-As, one USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI 2.0, mDP 1.4 and a mic-in/headphone out jack.

On a stylistic note, the WS65 will also be the first MSI laptop with the company's new workstation logo, which is composed of three small copper lines. It should be a bit more low-profile and appropriate for a work setting than the usual MSI fare.

The WS65 will be available September 2018.

Another announcement from MSI is its release of two new curved gaming monitors, the Optix MAG241C and MAG271C. Both monitors feature a 144Hz VA LED display and speedy 1ms response time. They also utilize MSI's Gaming On-Screen Display software, enabling users to tinker with settings like contrast and brightness directly from their Windows desktop. Both are now available on Amazon.

In other news, MSI's business-minded PS42 Prestige laptop is now available as well, with prices starting at $899.