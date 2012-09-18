LG Optimus G Goes Quad-Core with Qualcomm S4 Pro

'Tis the season for announcing new flagship phones, and LG's getting in on the action with the Optimus G. The freshly unveiled LTE handset checks all the high-end boxes with its 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB of RAM, 4.7-inch 1280x768 True HD IPSPLUS display, 32GB of storage and whopping 13-megapixel camera with f/2.4 auto-focus, all of which is crammed into unibody design measuring just a third of an inch thick.

The rear of the phone sports LG's unique Crystal Reflection design, which gives the handset the look of a three-dimensional jewel and can "display different patterns depending on the viewing angle and lighting."

Those are some pretty impressive specs, but LG's placing a bigger emphasis on the Optimus G's unique software functions -- pegged as "cross-tasking," not multi-tasking -- to try and differentiate itself from the competition.

The star of the show is QSlide Function, which splits the screen in half to display two separate apps simultaneously, both of which can be manipulated at the same time; LG's example involved surfing the web while texting. Dual Screen Dual Play streams media from the smartphone to an external display, but allows the phone to show something other than what's on the big screen. QuickMemo lets you doodle on the screen and send the image to someone as an attachment or URL.

Live Zooming, Screen Zooming, Application Link and Icon Personalizer round out the general software features. The camera function includes a handful of unique modes of its own, including a voice-activated mode that snaps a picture whenever someone says "Cheese" or "Kimchi." All the details can be found on LG's blog.

The Optimus G is scheduled to launch in Korea next week, with additional markets receiving the phone sometime in October. There's no word on specific U.S. availability or subsidized pricing, though Engadget did dredge up the cost of a contract-free version of the phone: a jaw-dropping $895. Assuming the Optimus G makes it Stateside, it will be one of the first U.S. phones to sport a quad-core processor.