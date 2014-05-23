Video Offers First Look at LG's Sexy New Smartphone

After months of leaked images, LG has provided the first official look at its sexy new flagship, the LG G3. A quick teaser video from LG showcases the phone's design for the first time, with an official launch event slated for May 27 in London.

LG seems serious about taking on heavyweights like the Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8 in the style department department. The G3 teased in the video sports a sleek aluminum-brushed finish, which is a step up in style from the plain white and black iterations of the G2. As you can see in the clip, the G3 packs a slightly more attractive version of the G2's signature (and somewhat polarizing) Rear Key, which places power and volume control on the back of the device.

LG has yet to provide official specs for the G3, but rumors are pointing to either a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 or an octa-core LG Odin for the processor. Previous reports have suggested a whopping 2560 x 1440 display, which would make the G3 the highest-resolution smartphone around.

Only time will tell if the LG G3 and its quirky design will sway shoppers from the Galaxy S5 or HTC One M8, but we'll have a better idea of that once the launch event kicks off on May 27 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. Pacific.

Source: CNet/LG