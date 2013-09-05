LG G2 Comes To AT&T Online Tomorrow, Stores Sept. 13

Hot on the heels of T-Mobile, AT&T has announced it will carry the new LG G2 for $199.99 with a two-year contract, or $27 monthly with AT&T Next. The phone will be available for sale on AT&T's website starting tomorrow, Sept. 6, and in stores Sept. 13, expanding the national carrier's line of 4G LTE smartphones.

The LG G2 was announced last month. It features a 5.2-inch screen with a 2.26-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. The updated flagship device for LG is also loaded with innovative features to take on competitor Samsung's Galaxy devices. The G2 also comes with volume control keys on the back of the device to allow for easy selfie-snapping and smart gestures such as Knock On, which wakes the device from sleep mode with two taps on the screen.

AT&T is the third carrier to announce the addition of LG G2 to its lineup, and will be the earliest to have it available for sale. The G2 is available for pre-order via T-Mobile today, but won't be on sale on T-Mobile's website until Sept. 18. Sprint has announced that it will make the phone available later this year, while Verizon has yet to release any information. Rumors suggest Verizon will carry an exclusive edition of the phone that features wireless charging capability, but this hasn't been confirmed.